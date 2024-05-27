The Manipur State AIDS Control Society has announced the observance of World Blood Donor Day on June 14, 2024, at G.P. Women's College, Imphal. This year's campaign slogan is "20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you, blood donors." The event will be jointly organized by the State Blood Transfusion Council, Manipur, and the State Blood Cell, State Health Society, NHM Manipur.

In a circular issued by Dr. Haorungbam Teresa, Deputy Director of the Manipur State AIDS Control Society, all blood donors in Manipur are encouraged to participate. Male donors who have donated blood more than 30 times and female donors who have donated more than 15 times are requested to submit their relevant documents to the RIMS or JNIMS Blood Centre by June 7, 2024.

The top five male and top five female donors will be felicitated at the observance function as a token of appreciation for their contributions. This initiative aims to recognize and honor the dedication of regular blood donors and to encourage more people to donate blood.

The announcement underscores the importance of blood donation and the role it plays in saving lives. The Manipur State AIDS Control Society, in collaboration with other health organizations, continues to promote voluntary blood donation to ensure a steady supply of safe blood for those in need.