Authorities in Manipur will conduct a state-level mock drill simulating an air raid and its aftermath tomorrow evening, officials announced today.

The exercise, dubbed "Operation Abhyaas," will take place at multiple locations across Imphal on May 7 at 4:00 pm, involving various emergency response agencies and institutions.

"This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms in the event of an air raid," said Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West District.

The drill will feature realistic emergency scenarios, including air raid warning sirens, public address announcements, blackout measures, and search and rescue operations. Teams will practice casualty evacuation from damaged buildings, set up temporary medical facilities, and evacuate civilians to bunkers.

Multiple agencies will participate in the exercise, including the Police, Civil Defence, Fire Department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Health Department, and the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited. Several educational institutions, the State Museum, and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations will also take part.

The staging areas for the drill will be located at Johnstone Higher Secondary School, State Museum, BT Park, Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung), and the Directorate of Fire Service.

A key component of the exercise will involve training civilians on civil defense aspects to protect themselves during a potential hostile attack.

Residents are advised that they will hear sirens, announcements through police public address systems, and see emergency vehicles in operation during the exercise. The District Administration has requested the public "to remain calm and extend cooperation while conducting the mock drill."

Authorities emphasised that this is only a drill, designed to improve emergency preparedness and response capabilities in the region.