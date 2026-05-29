Manipur to cut VIP convoys, freeze govt-funded foreign trips amid global challenges

The Manipur government on May 29 decided to reduce the size of VIP convoys following a security review, introduce work-from-home arrangements, freeze government-funded foreign travel and curb non-essential expenditure in view of prevailing global challenges.

The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat at Mantripukhri in Imphal East district, according to an official statement.

The cabinet said the measures were adopted in line with an appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from austerity measures, the cabinet approved filling up 173 Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) posts under the Family Welfare Department with central government funding.

The state government also approved a two-year age relaxation for all recruitments yet to be notified by government departments.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved compensation rates for land acquisition linked to expansion of the Imphal-Jiribam and Imphal-Dimapur National Highways, stating that the move would accelerate implementation of the projects and benefit the state.

The cabinet further approved rationalisation of posts under the Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL) to improve promotional avenues for employees.

It also approved extension of the New Development Bank-funded Manipur Water Supply Project.

Additionally, the cabinet cleared the Tourism Department’s proposal for implementation of the “Loktak Experience Project” aimed at developing Loktak Lake into an iconic tourist destination.