Manipur to face power outage in several localities of Imphal on May 13
The Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) has released a statement regarding a planned power shutdown on May 13 in several areas for maintenance works. The power supply disruption is scheduled from 10:30 am to 4 pm on Monday.
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Manipur to face power outage in several localities of Imphal on May 13
The Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) has announced a planned power shutdown on May 13 in several areas under the 11KV Heirangoithong Feeder to facilitate essential maintenance works.
According to a statement issued by the Manager of Singjamei sub-division, IED-III, MSPDCL, the power supply will be disrupted from 10:30 am to 4 pm on Monday to allow for the connection of new distribution transformers and high-tension line maintenance.
The affected areas include Krishna Premi, Keibung Oinam Liekai, Liwa Lambi, Singjamei Mathak Chongtham Leikai, Chirom Leikai, and Sapam Leikai.
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