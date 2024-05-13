News Manipur Manipur to face power outage in several localities of Imphal on May 13

Manipur to face power outage in several localities of Imphal on May 13

The Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) has released a statement regarding a planned power shutdown on May 13 in several areas for maintenance works. The power supply disruption is scheduled from 10:30 am to 4 pm on Monday.

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Manipur to face power outage in several localities of Imphal on May 13