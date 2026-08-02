Manipur to form coordination committee to revise convoy movement SOP on NH-37

The Manipur government has decided to constitute a Coordination Committee to review and revise the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) governing the movement of fuel and LPG convoys along National Highway-37 (Imphal-Silchar), following concerns over security and alleged extortion on the key supply route.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday evening, August 1, to discuss issues related to convoy movement along NH-37.

According to an official statement, the Coordination Committee will be chaired by the Commissioner (Home) and will include representatives from the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF&PD) Department, as well as members of the core committee of the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Products Transporters' Fraternity, retail outlet dealers, LPG distributors and drivers' associations.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing the existing SoP and submitting its recommendations to the government within one month. The revised SoP will subsequently be notified through the state gazette.

The government also directed the Home Department and Police Headquarters (PHQ) to ensure strict implementation of the existing SoP until the revised guidelines are finalised.

As part of the new measures, the Home Department and PHQ will appoint a nodal officer to oversee convoy movement along NH-37. The officer will conduct monthly reviews, or more frequently if required, depending on the security situation.

District Superintendents of Police have also been directed to launch special drives against alleged extortion by miscreants operating along the highway.

The move comes after petroleum and LPG transporters' associations last month urged the state government to take immediate action against what they described as "rampant extortion" along NH-37. The associations had warned that they would suspend operations from July 31 if the issue remained unresolved.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023, fuel, petroleum and LPG tankers have been travelling along the Imphal-Jiribam stretch of NH-37 under security escort.

Transporters have alleged that nearly 100 tankers in each convoy are forced to pay illegal "taxes" to armed miscreants along the route. According to the associations, the amount demanded has increased from Rs 200 per truck in the initial phase to Rs 7,000 per truck, significantly raising operational costs and disrupting the movement of essential supplies.