Manipur to get Rs 14.25 crore inspection and certification centre; focus on road safety

A tripartite agreement was signed on July 16 between the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, the Transport Department, Government of Manipur, and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) for the establishment of an Inspection and Certification (I&C) Centre in Imphal East district, aimed at enhancing road safety and vehicle fitness standards in Manipur.

The state-of-the-art facility will be set up at Teramakhong, Village No. 76-Tellou, under Lamlai Assembly Constituency in Sawombung Sub-Division, with a total sanctioned budget of Rs 14.25 crore, fully funded by the MoRTH. The proposed centre will feature a two-lane automated testing setup (1 HMV & 1 LMV) and is aimed at improving the roadworthiness of vehicles, promoting eco-friendly practices, and ensuring compliance with national safety norms.

This initiative is in line with the Government of India’s notification GSR 663(E) dated 12th September 2023, which mandates that fitness testing of all commercial vehicles and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) be conducted exclusively through Automated Testing Stations (ATSs). However, due to the current lack of such a facility in Manipur, fitness certification continues to be issued manually by District Transport Officers (DTOs) as an interim measure.

The upcoming I&C Centre will feature advanced automated systems to assess multiple safety and environmental parameters, including brake efficiency, emission levels, headlight alignment, suspension performance, and chassis condition. Authorities expect the facility to enhance transparency in the testing process, reduce road accidents, and contribute to improved air quality.

Once operational, the centre will cater to both public and private vehicles, representing a major boost to Manipur’s transport infrastructure and regulatory framework.