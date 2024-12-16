The 2nd edition of the North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) will be held in Manipur from February 12-16, 2025, the organising committee announced. This annual festival aims to celebrate the cinematic talent and cultural diversity of the North East region.

The festival will have two main sections - Feature Films and Non-Feature Films. Filmmakers from the eight states of North East India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, are invited to submit their entries.

The festival will offer awards across categories such as Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Sound. A non-refundable entry fee of Rs 1,000 is required for feature films and Rs 500 for non-feature films.

The organising committee is hoping to build on the success of the first NEIFF edition held earlier this year. The festival aims to promote the region's cultural unity and the growth of a vibrant film industry.

Filmmakers and film enthusiasts from across the country are encouraged to attend the 5-day event, which will provide a platform to showcase exceptional artistic and technical work from the North East.