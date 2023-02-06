Manipur will host Hero Tri-Nation a International Football Friendly featuring India (FIFA ranking 106), Kyrgyz Republic (FIFA ranking 94) and Myanmar (FIFA Ranking 159) from March 20 to 28.

Addressing media in a press conference held at his secratariat, Chief Minister N Biren Singh Singh said that the state to host an international friendly tournament, Hero Tri-Nation from March 20 to March 28. To make the tournament a grand success, support from people of state is much needed.

The government will put its best efforts in organizing it. The State should grab the opportunity given by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to the State, Biren said while seeking support of the people to come out and watch the matches.

The Chief Minister said the AIFF has given the opportunity of hosting the tri-nation international friendly to the State acknowledging the contribution of the State's player to the country's football scene.

Biren also highlighted some names of past footballers from the State who have represented the country in the world platform and present players like Suresh Wangjam, Amarjeet Singh Kiyam, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Jaekson Thounaojam, Md Nawaz, etc.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey expressed happiness with the Chief Minister's response of organising the friendly tournament.

AIFF is fully aware that Manipur is a football loving state and much potential in this field, he added and highlighted that from the very beginning when the Football league started in 1995-96 there is atleast one Manipuri player in every club or in the national side.

The State has sent its players to the National teams, now the federation wants to bring the Indian National Senior team to the State, the AIFF President said.

He informed that this will be the first time to conduct the match in Manipur. The overall hosting of the tri-nation will be done by the Government of Manipur with technical support provided by the AIFF in collaboration with the All Manipur Football Association.

Chaubey also expressed the possibility of opening a football academy in the Manipur with full technical support including sports science, coaches from the AIFF to nurture budding football.

AIFF, Secretary General, Shaji Prabhakaran, YAS Director, T. Phulen, officials of All Manipur Football Association attended the press briefing.