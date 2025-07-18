Manipur to host grand celebration of World Indigenous Day 2025 on August 9

Manipur is set to host the World Indigenous Day 2025 in a grand and inclusive manner, with participation from representatives of all eight Northeastern states.

The event will be held on August 9, 2025, at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, under the theme "Defending Rights, Shaping Futures."

Announcing the event at a press conference at the Manipur Press Club, Ashang Kasar, President of the Indigenous People’s Forum Manipur (IPFM), said the celebration is being organised by IPFM under the aegis of the North East Indigenous People's Forum.

The occasion will bring together prominent personalities, special guests, and delegates from across the North East region.



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The program will feature a vibrant showcase of indigenous culture through folk songs, traditional dances, and performances that reflect the unique heritage of each participating community.

Kasar appealed to the public and civil society organisations to extend their support and avoid bandhs, general strikes, or any form of protest on the day of the event.

“Let’s join hands together to make World Indigenous Day 2025 a successful event,” he urged, adding that the celebration will serve as a collective platform to promote unity and reinforce the resolve to defend and preserve the rights and identity of indigenous communities in the region.