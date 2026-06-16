Manipur to host Miss Universe state pageant with 20 contestants on June 21

Miss Universe Manipur 2026 is set to be held on June 21 at Chandrakriti Auditorium, Palace Compound, Imphal, bringing together 20 contestants from across the state in a competition aimed at identifying Manipur’s representative for the national stage.

Announcing the event at a press conference, Miss Universe Manipur State Director and renowned fashion designer Robert Naorem said the pageant will serve as the gateway for the winner to participate in Miss Universe India 2026, the official selection platform leading to the globally recognised Miss Universe competition.

Naorem said the pageant seeks to create opportunities for aspiring young women from Manipur and provide them with exposure to one of the country’s leading beauty and leadership platforms.

Highlighting the broader objectives of the competition, he stated that the Miss Universe platform has consistently promoted women’s empowerment and encouraged participants to emerge as leaders, advocates, and ambassadors for meaningful social causes.

As part of this vision, Miss Universe Manipur has partnered with Manipur AIDS Control Society and For Better Kangleipak to undertake awareness and community engagement initiatives. These include cleanliness drives, tree plantation activities, and campaigns focused on HIV/AIDS awareness and environmental responsibility.

The event will be directed and choreographed by former model Sheetal Sharma from Mumbai, while grooming sessions for contestants will be conducted by Noyonita Lodh, former Miss Universe India 2014.

The event will also be attended and judged by Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma and National Director of Operations Amzad Khan.

Naorem said the initiative aims to provide an appropriate platform for emerging talent from Manipur and help participants gain recognition at national and international levels.

Miss Universe Manipur 2026 is being powered by Kisna Diamonds & Jewellery, Thangmeiband, and co-powered by PCTC.