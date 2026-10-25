The National Sports University (NSU) in Manipur will host the All India Inter-University Thang-Ta Championship 2026–27 from October 26 to 28, bringing together around 350 participants from 31 universities across the country.

The three-day competition will be held at the Indoor Stadium of the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, with events for both men and women.

The championship is being organised in line with the annual sports calendar of the Association of Indian Universities for 2026–27, NSU Vice-Chancellor Daljit Singh Chaudhary said at a press briefing on October 25.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony on October 26 at 4 pm.

Thang-Ta, a traditional martial art of Manipur, derives its name from thang (sword) and ta (spear). The martial art combines combat techniques with a long-standing tradition of physical discipline and weapons training.

The championship will bring together university athletes from different parts of India to compete in the traditional martial art, which remains closely associated with Manipur’s cultural heritage.