Manipur to host regional MMA fight night in April

Manipur will host a mixed martial arts fight night in early April, with professional bouts scheduled for April 4, as part of a two-day event aimed at showcasing fighters from the Northeast.

The event, titled Manipur Pride MMA: The Rise of Warriors 1, is being organised by BonJovi MMA and Fitness. Organisers said the programme will begin on April 3 with amateur contests, followed by professional fights the next day.

Speaking at a press conference in Imphal, event director Rangam Chiru said the focus would be on creating competitive exposure for fighters from Manipur, many of whom lack regular access to high-level platforms. He said the event is designed to bridge the gap between amateur circuits and professional competition, while also opening pathways to national and international tournaments.

Fighters from other Northeastern states are expected to participate, turning the fight night into a regional contest rather than a state-only event. Organisers described it as one of the larger MMA fight cards planned in Manipur in recent years.

Local MMA fighter Nongmaithem BonJovi said athletes in Manipur often struggle due to limited technical guidance, structured mentorship and institutional support. He said the event would also serve as a learning platform, exposing local fighters to professional standards and international-level competition.

According to organisers, fighter screening and selection will take place about a week before the event. Both amateur and professional fighters are expected to feature on the card.

The organisers said the April fight night reflects a growing interest in mixed martial arts in Manipur, a state better known nationally for producing boxers and other combat sports athletes, and signals a gradual expansion of organised MMA in the region.