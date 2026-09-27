Manipur to rationalise SoO camps, proposes merger of two camps amid Naga demands

The Manipur government has decided to rationalise designated Suspension of Operations (SoO) camps and proposed the merger and closure of two existing camps, officials said following tripartite talks involving the Centre, the state government and the United Naga Council (UNC) in Guwahati on September 26.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by Manipur Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar after the meeting, which discussed demands raised by Naga civil society groups following the alleged abduction and killing of six Naga civilians.

As part of the measures, five designated camps for SoO groups will be relocated in consultation with relevant stakeholders, the statement said.

The government also took note of reports of unauthorised camps and reiterated that all SoO cadres must remain only in officially designated camps. No unauthorised camp will be permitted, it said.

Security agencies have been directed to strictly enforce the SoO ground rules and strengthen mechanisms for monitoring and verification, according to the statement.

The alleged killing of the six Naga civilians is currently being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The state government said it would extend full cooperation to the probe and that anyone found responsible would face legal action irrespective of their affiliation or status.

The government has approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each of the six victims. It has also assured compassionate appointments for eligible family members, subject to applicable rules and procedures.

Assistance for burial and customary rites is being provided, while educational support for eligible children will be facilitated through Mission Vatsalya and other applicable welfare schemes.

The meeting also resulted in an agreement to suspend bandh and blockade activities along national highways and other locations. The parties agreed to maintain regular dialogue on issues concerning peace, security and public welfare and work towards resolving differences through peaceful and democratic means.

However, two key demands raised by the UNC and other Naga civil society organisations were not discussed during the meeting.

These included a demand for the declaration of the Kuki National Front-President (KNF-P) as a terrorist organisation and the immediate removal of Nemcha Kipgen from the post of Manipur deputy chief minister over alleged links with the group.