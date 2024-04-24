A bridge on the National Highway 2 in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Kangpokpi district was partially damaged in an IED explosion early on April 23, disrupting traffic movement in the area.

Expressing its concern over the growing amount of violence in recent days, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) demanded an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The Meetei body also demanded the case to be handed over to the NIA by the state government without delay, to ensure justice for the affected 3.5 million residents of the state.

According to reports, this vital artery connects India and Myanmar, serving as a lifeline for the 3.5 Million local populace and also for trade and connectivity throughout Southeast Asia.



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The COCOMI in its statement also stated- "Regrettably, this bombing isn't an isolated event; a similar attack occurred in the Kwakta areas of the CCpur district border area on June 21, 2023. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously investigated the incident, leading to the apprehension of several individuals belonging to the Kuki community."



The COCOMI in its press release also acknowledges the complex dynamics of the region, characterized by extensive opium cultivation, illegal village expansions, and an influx of undocumented immigrants from Myanmar.

In light of these grave circumstances, COCOMI demands an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the incident and the case should be handed over to the NIA by the state government without delay.

COCOMI condemn the incident at the highest level and calls for immediate justice.

On the otherhand, the Kuki Student body from the region has also promptly issued a press release condemning the incident.

Meanwhile, the tribal body who have condemned the incident, convened an emergency meeting calling all stakeholders, village elders and civil organisations post the explosion.