Manipur tribal body, Indigenous Tribal Leader’s Forum (ITLF), has criticised the state government's order on weapon submission ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, the state government's recent order for submission of weapons to jurisdictional police stations has drawn criticism from a top Tribal body, which believes the move may not be suitable given the ongoing uncertainty.

"The state government's attempt to view the current dispensation based solely on the election-related matter and thus issuing order for submission of weapons to arms license holders at the jurisdictional police station may not serve appropriate considering the plight and uncertainty we are facing," stated the release.



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The body argues that this could stir up further controversy and insecurity amongst the Kuki-Zo people.

The Indigenous Tribal Leader’s Forum (ITLF) asserts that the Kuki-Zo community needs every weapon to safeguard their 'right to life' and their land.

They recall that licensed guns submitted in 2023 were not returned.

"It is pertinent to note through our past experience that licensed guns that were submitted in 2023 have not been returned till today," mentions the release.

Consequently, the ITLF urges every Kuki-Zo man, woman, and village volunteer not to adhere to the ideologies of the administration.