The Committee on Tribal Unity temporarily suspended the economic blockade om November 27 in selected areas of Kuki-Zo citing hardships faced by the people.

The Committee via a press note mentioned that reviewing the current suspension it may be forced to enforce the blockade if required.

"In accordance with the necessity that may arise out of the current dynamics, it will review the current suspension and enforce if required. The Committee also appreciate the support given by the public during the entire courseof the blockade", stated the press note.

The Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills Kangpokpi's 'Indefinite Economic Blockade' had kicked off in Manipur on November 21

Vehemently condemning the alleged indifferent attitude of the concerned authority in dispensing law and order in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, CoTU had decided to impose an indefinite economic blockade along National Highway-2 and 37.

Also read : Manipur violence: Economic blockade along NH-2 and NH-37 cripples normal life, tribal body warns of heavier stir