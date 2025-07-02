Manipur: Top ZUF(J) leader among five arrested, cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Manipur Police and security forces have intensified intelligence-led combing and cordon-and-search operations across various districts of the state. These coordinated operations, carried out between June 30 and July 1, led to the arrest of multiple insurgent cadres from banned outfits and the recovery of a significant quantity of arms, ammunition, and military-grade equipment.

Key arrests:

On July 1, a major breakthrough was achieved with the arrest of Namgaklung Kamei alias November (42), self-styled Deputy Chief of Army of the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF-J), from the vicinity of Kekrupat in Imphal West district. A 9mm pistol with 10 rounds and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

On the same day, an active cadre of KYKL (SOREPA), identified as Mutum Ibohanbi Singh (49) of Andro Khuman, was apprehended under Andro Police Station in Imphal East. A mobile phone was recovered from him.

Md. Ajad Khan alias Kathokpa (29), an active member of KCP (PWG), was arrested from Khurai Chaithabi Leirak under Porompat PS, Imphal East. He was also found in possession of a mobile phone.

Khulem Tulajit Meitei alias Tulen (21), associated with KCP (Apunba), was arrested from Khurai Kongkham Leikai, and a mobile phone was recovered.

A day earlier, on June 30, Khoirom Ingoton Singh alias Tomba (48), an active cadre of KCP (NOYON/MFL), was arrested from Keirao Khunou under Irilbung PS, Imphal East. Singh was allegedly involved in extortion from local educational institutions. Seized from his possession were:

A single-barrel gun

A 9mm pistol with two live rounds

Military gear, including a bulletproof helmet and jacket, radio wireless sets

Recovery of Arms and Ammunition:

Extensive search operations were also carried out in fringe and vulnerable areas leading to the following recoveries:

From Jairolpokpi to Uchathol (Jiribam District) on July 1:

02 modified .303 rifles, 06 SBBLs, 04 DBBLs

02 12-bore shotguns, 01 pompi gun, 01 tear gas gun

180 live .303 rounds, 08 SLR rounds, 27 rounds of 5.56mm

Tube launchers (11 units), walkie-talkies (05 units) with chargers

08 tear gas shells

From Nepali Khutti, Kotlen (Kangpokpi District) on July 1:

03 bolt action rifles, 04 single barrel rifles

02 pull-mechanism rifles, 06 improvised mortars

White phosphorus grenades (03 units), No. 36 hand-grenades (03 units) with accessories

UBGL shells (02 units), 45 rubber bullets, varied caliber live rounds and blank cartridges

04 tube launchers, 01 tear smoke grenade, 02 tear gas shells

Traffic Enforcement Measures:

In parallel with anti-insurgency operations, the Manipur Police have continued efforts to enforce motor vehicle regulations:

On July 1, a total of 58 challans were issued, collecting ₹94,500 in fines.

On June 30, one stolen vehicle was recovered, and tinted films from 28 vehicles were removed to ensure legal compliance.