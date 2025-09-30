Manipur tops northeast in violent crimes, rioting cases in 2023: NCRB

Manipur recorded the highest number of violent crimes and rioting cases in the Northeast in 2023, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The state, which has been grappling with ethnic violence between the valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis since May 2023, also registered the highest number of crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Tribes in the country last year.

The NCRB report said Manipur reported 14,427 violent crimes in 2023, a steep rise compared to 631 cases in 2022 and 545 in 2021. Assam, with 11,552 incidents, was second in the region.

The data further showed that crimes and atrocities against Scheduled Tribes in Manipur surged dramatically, with 3,339 cases reported in 2023, compared to just one in 2022 and none in 2021.



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Manipur also led in rioting and arson cases in the Northeast, reporting 5,421 incidents of rioting and 6,203 cases of arson. The state recorded 330 robbery cases and 1,213 dacoity cases in the same year.

The report highlighted that 151 murders and 818 attempts to commit murder were registered in the state in 2023. It also recorded 89 kidnappings and 27 rapes.

Crimes against women showed a slight decline, with 201 cases reported in 2023 compared to 248 in 2022 and 302 in 2021.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023, more than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in Manipur, underscoring the severity of the crisis reflected in the NCRB data.