Manipur: Torbung attack raises fresh alarm over rule of law, COCOMI demands urgent action

Fresh concerns over public safety and constitutional order have emerged following an incident of armed firing and bombing at Torbung in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, which the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has described as a direct assault on civilian life and the rule of law.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 16, around 8.30 pm, when armed assailants allegedly carried out indiscriminate firing and explosive attacks in civilian areas. COCOMI said the attack “terrorised innocent civilians”, endangered lives and created widespread fear among local residents. Credible reports suggest those involved were suspected to be linked to Kuki militant elements.

COCOMI stressed that the attack strikes at the heart of constitutional governance, citing violations of the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The group said such violence also disrupts public order and social harmony, undermining democratic norms and the rule of law.

The situation, COCOMI said, was further aggravated by a public statement attributed to Kuki-Zo Council leader Ginza Vualzong. According to the committee, the statement allegedly justified and rationalised the attack, made inflammatory allegations and included remarks “likely to provoke further unrest”. COCOMI described any public defence of armed violence as “an affront to constitutional values”, warning that moral endorsement of such acts could embolden armed groups and amount to criminal incitement under Indian law.

Pointing to the legal framework available to the authorities, COCOMI highlighted provisions under the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act. These laws, it said, exist to protect citizens, maintain public order and counter unlawful armed violence.

The committee also raised concerns over what it called a growing perception of impunity. Despite repeated incidents, armed groups are said to continue operating freely in parts of Churachandpur district, while leaders who publicly justify violence face “no visible deterrents”. COCOMI warned that selective enforcement risks eroding public confidence in justice and constitutional governance.

Calling for decisive intervention, COCOMI demanded immediate registration of FIRs, a senior-level or special investigation team to handle the case, and legal action against “all forms of public incitement and justification of terror, irrespective of identity or affiliations”. It also sought urgent security reinforcement in vulnerable areas, including Torbung, Waikhurok, Kangvai and Torbung Bangla, along with a time-bound action taken report to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Violent attacks, and their public rationalisation, not only violate penal statutes but erode constitutional ethos and democratic peace,” the committee said, warning that failure to act decisively would embolden further aggression and deepen alienation among affected communities.