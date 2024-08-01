In a concerted effort to bolster security in the vulnerable regions of Manipur, extensive search operations and area domination exercises were undertaken by security forces across both hill and valley districts. These proactive measures aim to secure the fringe areas and maintain peace amidst growing concerns of unrest.

As a result of these efforts, the safe movement of vehicles carrying essential items has been facilitated along the critical highways NH-37 and NH-2. Specifically, 172 vehicles traversed NH-37 while 287 vehicles navigated NH-2 without incident, thanks to the stringent security protocols implemented along these routes. To further ensure safety, security convoys are being provided on sensitive stretches of these highways.

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Additionally, authorities have established 101 Nakas or checkpoints across various districts in Manipur. These checkpoints, distributed between the hill and valley regions, have been instrumental in maintaining law and order. In connection with violations of state regulations, police detained 127 individuals across different districts, underscoring the commitment to enforcing strict security measures and safeguarding the region's stability.