The District Magistrate of Imphal West, Manipur, has announced the imposition of a total curfew in the district, effective from 4:30 PM on November 16, 2024, until further notice.

The decision comes in response to a developing law and order situation in the region.

Previously, curfew relaxation had been granted from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM on the same day under an order issued on November 15, 2024.

However, escalating tensions necessitated the cancellation of the relaxation order and the enforcement of stricter measures.

In an official statement, the District Magistrate highlighted the need to ensure public safety and maintain peace in the area. The curfew aims to restrict the movement of individuals outside their residences to prevent any untoward incidents.



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Exemptions Under Curfew

While the total curfew restricts most activities, exemptions have been granted for essential services and certain categories, including:

Health services.

Electricity and water supply (PHED).

Public distribution (CAF & PD).

Petrol pumps.

Municipal services.

Press and electronic media.

Functioning of courts.

Movement of passengers traveling to or from the airport with valid permits.

Contractors and workers holding valid Airport Entry Permits (AEPs) are also permitted movement within the district.

Public Advisory

Citizens have been urged to comply with the curfew orders and refrain from any activities that could exacerbate the situation. Authorities have assured that essential services will remain operational during this period.

The administration continues to monitor the situation closely, and further updates are expected as the situation evolves.