Manipur tourist inflow drastically declined since 2023 ethnic conflict: CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday, September 27, said tourist footfall in the state had drastically declined since the ethnic conflict broke out in 2023, affecting the tourism sector and its revenue potential.

Speaking at a World Tourism Day programme in Bishnupur district, Singh said Manipur had recorded around 1.75 lakh tourist visits annually before the conflict began.

“The number of tourists visiting neighbouring Mizoram has crossed 8 lakh a year, resulting in an increase in revenue, while the tourist inflow in Manipur has drastically decreased due to the crisis in the state,” he said.

Singh also cited Sikkim, where annual tourist footfall has crossed 17 lakh, and attributed the figure to what he described as a stable law-and-order situation.

“The tourism sector, which is expected to generate substantial revenue for Manipur, has witnessed a decline due to the prevailing law and order situation,” the chief minister said.

He said the state needed to improve its tourism infrastructure and facilities to standards acceptable to foreign tourists.

The ethnic conflict that began in May 2023 has killed at least 306 people and left 49 missing, according to figures presented by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam in the state Assembly earlier this month.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who also addressed the programme, said the strength of Manipur’s tourism sector went beyond its landscapes and monuments and lay in its people and communities.

“The real tourism lies in our distinctive way of life and separate tradition for welcoming guests,” he said.

Bhalla said the state government was promoting homestays to enable local families to convert their homes into tourist accommodations.

Official tourism data released by the Centre showed Manipur recorded 25,281 domestic tourist visits and 2,892 foreign tourist visits in 2025. For January-June 2026, the state recorded 12,744 domestic and 1,219 foreign tourist visits.