A major power supply tower collapsed in Manipur, resulting in disruptions to the electricity supply in parts of Churachandpur. The collapse occurred on June 6 at around 2:30 pm along the Ningthoukhong-Khengjang line. Despite the presence of rain, the severity of the situation was unexpected, leading to suspicions of missing nuts and bolts contributing to the collapse. Additionally, the 132kV line from Khengjang-Kamkching is experiencing communication issues, hindering the flow of incoming calls in the area.

Meanwhile, security forces in Manipur have intensified joint combing operations to maintain peace and security across the Hills and Valley sectors. Adopting a people-friendly approach, these operations have focused on encouraging voluntary surrendering of illegal arms and the inclusion of magistrates during search operations, even in non-AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) areas.

Significant progress was made during the operations conducted on June 8, as security forces successfully recovered 35 weapons of various types, along with ammunition and warlike stores. This breakthrough plays a crucial role in curbing potential threats and enhancing the overall security of the region.

In addition to the joint operations, ensuring the smooth movement of essential goods to and from Manipur has been prioritized by dominating the NH 37. This proactive measure aims to facilitate uninterrupted transportation and alleviate the challenges faced by the local population.