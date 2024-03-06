A transgender activist from Manipur, Malem Thongam who has been fasting since February 22 is still continuing her movement with perseverance to date.

Relentlessly continuing her protest, Malem carried out the fasting protest in front of Kangla Western Gate which lies in the heart of Imphal city today.

Earlier security personnel allegedly stopped her from conducting the sit-in protest. But sit-in was held for some moment.

Santa Khurai, a transgender activist who addressed the media on behalf of Malem Thongam due to her deteriorating health condition, said that Malem had launched the fasting protest since February 22 with the sole demand to restore peace in Manipur. Unfortunately, she didn’t get any positive response from both the central and state governments.



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Santa said that Malem had made an all-out effort to end the crisis. She submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attention to end the crisis and visit Manipur. Above this, she also requested an MP from Manipur RK Ranjan Singh on the same matter.

Malem resumed her protest in Manipur that launched at Delhi. In Manipur, she first carried out a fasting protest at Khurai in Imphal East where police had picked her up.

Later she was produced at Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East and released on bail.

Yesterday again, a similar protest was held at Singjamei Bazaar under Imphal West. Even in yesterday's protest also Imphal West Police picked her up and admitted her to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences.

After getting medical care, she came out from there and continued her fasting at Kangla. She decided to continue the protest in the heart of Imphal city to make her protest more visible so that more people come forward and encourage the movement.a