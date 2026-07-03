Manipur transporters urge Centre to probe NHIDCL over NH-37 project, cite poor road condition

The Transporters' and Drivers' Council (TDC) has urged the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to order an immediate inquiry into the execution of the National Highway-37 project by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), alleging substandard construction and prolonged delays.

In a memorandum addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the council expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of the Imphal-Jiribam highway, describing several stretches as virtually unmotorable, particularly during the monsoon season.

The TDC alleged that despite years of construction and the sanctioning of substantial public funds, there has been little visible improvement in many sections of the highway. It claimed that poor road conditions have resulted in frequent vehicle breakdowns, increased travel time, accidents and significant financial losses for transporters.

The council also alleged that inadequate supervision of construction activities has contributed to landslides at multiple locations during the rainy season, often leaving loaded and unloaded vehicles stranded in vulnerable areas with law and order concerns.

Further, the TDC claimed that NHIDCL had subcontracted major portions of the project to multiple contractors without adequate oversight, resulting in poor workmanship and a lack of accountability.

Raising concerns over the utilisation of public funds, the council alleged that the absence of visible progress despite heavy expenditure warranted a thorough investigation. It called for a time-bound inquiry by an independent high-level committee, along with technical and financial audits of the work executed so far.

Describing NH-37 as Manipur's second lifeline, the council said the highway's deteriorating condition has severely affected the transport sector through vehicle damage, delays, accidents, financial losses and incidents of looting by miscreants.

The TDC has urged the Ministry to fix accountability and initiate action against any officials or contractors found guilty of misappropriation or criminal negligence. It also sought the public disclosure of the project's Detailed Project Report (DPR), fund release status and physical progress to ensure transparency.

Additionally, the council called on the Ministry to direct NHIDCL to immediately repair the worst-affected stretches of the highway on a war footing while ensuring strict quality monitoring of all ongoing works.

The organisation warned that it would launch democratic protests if its demands were not addressed. NHIDCL has not yet responded to the allegations.