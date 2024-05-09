Tribal bodies in Manipur have raised serious concerns over the deteriorating safety of Central Security Forces amidst escalating tensions in the region. The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and the Thadou Youth Association (TYA) have jointly urged the Central Government to renew the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) across key areas of Manipur, citing recent attacks and abductions targeting security personnel.

The alarm was sounded following the audacious abduction of a CRPF Jawan on the morning of May 8 along National Highway 2. The CoTU and TYA have underscored the gravity of the situation, condemning the lack of adequate measures to protect Central Security Forces from Valley-Based Insurgent Groups (VBIGs) operating in the state.

The recent abduction of CRPF personnel, Lensat Sitlhou, at Shantipur in the Nepali-dominated Kanglatongbi area, has further exacerbated tensions, highlighting the vulnerability of security forces to targeted attacks. The CoTU has called for increased authority for Central Security Forces and the recovery of looted arms from state armories to counter the rising threat of separatist agendas in Manipur.

Similarly, the TYA has expressed grave concern over the safety of security personnel amid the ongoing crisis stating the need for concrete action from the Central Government. Recent incidents, including the attack on CRPF personnel in Naranseina and the abduction at Shantipur, have underscored the urgent need for intervention to restore law and order in the region.

"If the guardians of the masses, those men in uniform, are not secure, it becomes a distant hope for civilians to experience peace and harmony," stated the TYA.

The crisis in Manipur, now entering its second year without significant progress, has raised concerns over its long-term impact on civilian safety and the democratic fabric of the region. Both CoTU and TYA have called on the Central Government to prioritize resolving the crisis and implement necessary measures to address ethnic-based political divisions.