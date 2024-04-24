An earth-shattering bomb blast, suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), rocked Kangpokpi District on April 24.

In the dead of night, at around 12:30 a.m. on April 24, unidentified miscreants set off the explosives at a bridge along the National Highway 2 near Saparmeina under Gamnom Saparmeina Police Station.

The explosion's force was so strong that residents as far as 15 kilometres away in Kangpokpi District Headquarters, and even those further, from Motbung to Gamgiphai, over 20 kilometres away from the site, not only heard its deafening roar but also felt its powerful shockwave.

The suspected three IED blasts left the bridge with significant damage, leaving behind three ominous craters.

The blast tremor caused damage to the windows, ceilings, and infrastructure of Saparmeina and its adjoining villages, as well as impacting the structure of the EBCCF Church located in Saparmeina.

Saparmeina OC and Kangpokpi OC, under the supervision of SP Kangpokpi, quickly responded to the explosion incident, rushing to the scene at midnight. They assessed the situation while grappling with the challenge of monitoring traffic due to the deteriorating condition of the bridge.



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A case has been registered at Gamnom Saparmeina Police Station in connection with the blast.

Many loaded trucks were left stranded along the highway near Hengbung village due to restrictions on heavy vehicular traffic caused by the deteriorating bridge condition. Only light vehicles were allowed to cross the bridge, and adjustments were made for passenger vehicles.

Bomb Squad from the Assam Rifles also inspected the site of the explosion this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Saparmeina Area Villages Organization (SAVO), United Saparmeina Youth Club (USYC), and Saparmeina Area Women's Union (SAWU) expressed profound sorrow and outrage regarding the recent bomb blast at a crucial bridge in the Saparmeina area.

The Saparmeina local bodies stated that the bridge was severely damaged by unknown perpetrators in a cowardly act and we vehemently condemn this violence, as attacks on civilian infrastructure oppose civilized principles.

In the face of such senseless brutality, we urge our community to remain vigilant and united. Together, we can resist and overcome such acts of violence, it added.

It further stated that the Saparmeina Area Villages Organization, United Saparmeina Youth Club, and Saparmeina Area Women's Union will not accept liability for individuals associated with the explosion.

The Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills also condemned the incident in the strongest terms.

Ng. Lun Kipgen, CoTU's Media Cell Coordinator said that the Asian Highway is not a lifeline of the Kuki community but all communities residing in the district.

He also said that during such a critical juncture, an incident like this to thwart a supply of essential commodities in the area is a "disservice" to all communities.

He emphatically stated that the Committee on Tribal Unity will not stand for such acts of violence and will vehemently oppose them.

The Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills also vehemently condemned the bomb blast incident stating that it is a cowardly and reprehensible act that has caused devastation and heartache to women and children.

It also stated such acts of violence have no place in any society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

The Kuki Students' Organisation, Sadar Hills also condemned the incident.