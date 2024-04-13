Following the death of two Kuki-Zo volunteers at Phailengmol region by armed miscreants, the Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills imposed a 24-hour total shutdown in the entire Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District from midnight of April 13 till midnight of April 14.

The Committee while condemning the alleged attack at Phailengmol region this morning by suspected armed miscreats in which two Kuki-Zo volunteers lost their lives, CoTU also condemned the shooting of a labourer belonging to the Kuki-Zo community at Kuki-Zo dominated Gamgiphai on April 12.



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The Kuki-Zo top tribal body also alleged that illegal quarry and pilferage of villages at L. Songphel, Saichang, Bongjang, Kamu Saichang, and Bongbal Khullen is the precursor towards the incident at Phailengmol region.

The Committee while endorsing the electoral due process of the upcoming Parliamentary Election, conveyed its appalled at the state Election Commission's indifferent attitude towards the rampant movement of armed miscreants in the valley districts as it is a disservice to the democratic set-up of the country.

The Committee then stated that a 24-hour Total Shutdown would be imposed in the entire Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District with effect from midnight of April 13 till midnight of April 14 as a mark of protest against the inhuman act of the armed miscreants and their willful disregard of the Modal Code of Conduct of the Election Commission of India.