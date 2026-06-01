Manipur tribal body calls emergency shutdown across Zeliangrongpui region

A total emergency shutdown has been declared across the Zeliangrong region by the Joint Tribes' Council Manipur (JTCM), escalating tensions over the unresolved disappearance of six Naga civilians allegedly abducted on May 13.

In a statement issued on June 1, the council said the shutdown would remain in force until the six men are located, returned safely and justice is delivered. The move follows a decision by authorities and the United Naga Council (UNC) regarding the release of 14 Kuki refugees, while the fate of the missing civilians remains unknown.

According to JTCM, the six civilians were allegedly abducted by refugees from Leilon Veiphei Kuki village in collusion with illegal Kuki militants. The organisation claimed that despite nearly three weeks having passed since the incident, authorities have not been able to trace the missing men or secure their release.

The council criticised the decision to facilitate the release of the 14 refugees without confirmation about the condition or whereabouts of the six civilians, describing it as a serious failure of justice and a threat to the security of Naga communities.

As part of the shutdown, all business activities along national highways have been suspended. Educational institutions, government and private offices, and banking services have also been directed to cease operations. Public transport, including taxis and private vehicles, has been halted, while public gatherings and movement have been prohibited until further notice.

JTCM has put forward four key demands: the immediate tracing and unconditional release of the six civilians, the detention of the 14 refugees until the missing men return safely, a thorough investigation into the alleged involvement of refugees and militants in the abduction, and accountability from the Manipur government over its handling of the matter.

The council urged residents to comply with the shutdown, saying public cooperation was necessary to press authorities to act on the case and secure the safe return of the missing civilians.