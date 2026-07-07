Manipur tribal body condemns deadly Assam Rifles ambush, seeks crackdown on insurgent groups

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has strongly condemned the deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy at Hungpung village in Manipur's Ukhrul district that left two security personnel dead, calling on the Centre to take stringent action against insurgent groups allegedly operating despite ceasefire and Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements.

Describing the attack as a serious challenge to India's security, CoTU said the killing of Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh highlighted the persistent threat posed by armed militant groups in the state's hill districts.

The organisation said the Hungpung ambush was not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of attacks targeting Indian security forces by armed insurgent outfits operating within the country.

Raising concerns over the existing ceasefire and SoO framework, CoTU alleged that certain insurgent groups were exploiting the benefits of peace agreements while continuing to engage in violent activities against security personnel.

"It is preposterous that armed insurgent groups enjoying the security and political concessions extended under agreements with the Government of India are allegedly attacking the very security forces tasked with maintaining peace," the committee said in a statement.

CoTU urged the Government of India to review the operational scope and conditions of ceasefire and SoO arrangements, calling for stricter monitoring and enforcement to prevent any misuse of such agreements.

The committee also named the NSCN-IM, the ZUF (Kamson faction) and the Naga Eastern Flank, alleging that these groups were contributing to instability in the hill districts and operating without sufficient deterrence.

Appealing to both the Central and Manipur governments, CoTU sought decisive action against militant outfits allegedly involved in attacks on security personnel and civilians, stating that restoring law and order in the region requires firm intervention.

The organisation also expressed condolences to the families of the two Assam Rifles personnel killed in the attack and urged the authorities to strengthen measures to ensure the safety of security forces deployed in conflict-affected areas while preventing further violence.