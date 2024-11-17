The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) of Sadar Hills in Manipur's Kangpokpi district has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to extend the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to all 13 remaining police stations in Manipur's valley districts, while calling for its withdrawal from the hill areas, including Leimakhong.

The statement comes in response to a recent notification issued by the MHA on November 14, designating six police stations in Greater Imphal as “disturbed areas” under AFSPA, effective October 1, 2024.

Partially appreciating the move, the tribal body also criticised the government’s lack of 'sincerity and genuineness' in addressing the ongoing crisis in the state.

The Kuki-Zo tribal body alleged that Imphal's unrest was fueled by armed militants who allegedly forced valley representatives to swear allegiance to their demands at Kangla Fort earlier this year, undermining both state and central security forces.

The rampant looting of state armories in Imphal, resulting in widespread public possession of illegal firearms was also highlighted. Despite the visible threat, security forces reportedly lack the authority to address these actions effectively.

In contrast, the committee has urged the withdrawal of AFSPA from the hill districts, including Leimakhong, citing sufficient military presence to maintain peace.

The committee emphasised that resolving the security crisis requires a balanced approach, ensuring that the disturbed area tag applies comprehensively in valley regions while respecting the relative stability of hill districts.

“This selective implementation of AFSPA reflects a lack of commitment to restoring normalcy and addressing root causes,” the statement concluded, urging Home Minister Amit Shah to take swift corrective measures.