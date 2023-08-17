The Zomi Council Steering Committee has apologised for the wrong display of the national flag in violation of the Flag Code of India, 2002, during a march in Manipur's Churachandpur on Tuesday.

It is to be mentioned here that the Tribal groups had organised an Independence Day event in Kuki-majority Churachandpur, 65 km from the state capital Imphal.

During the march-past, the national flag was dipped to the side several times during the parade, which violated the Flag Code.

Further, regretting the act, the Zomi Council Steering Committee issued a statement and wrote, "It has come to our notice that violation of the Flag Code of India, 2002 or commission of an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 may have occurred as alleged across various social media platforms, whereby dipping the Indian national flag in salute to any person or thing took place."



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"The said alleged dipping of the Indian national flag was never intended to demean or insult the national flag; the same had happened out of sheer ignorance of the Flag Code on our part and we sincerely regretted that it has hurt the sentiments of our fellow citizens," the Kuki organisation said.

Earlier on August 14, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills (CoTU) in Kangpokpi district also announced to commemorate Independence Day with Kuki-Zo volunteers.

CoTU, a staunch advocate for tribal unity, is spearheading an exuberant celebration, led by its Defence Department, in collaboration with other CoTU departments and the Kuki-Zo community.

The grand event seeks to embrace the nation's spirit of freedom and commemorate India's Independence Day with fervour.