Manipur tribal body flags security concerns, calls for verification and restraint after Bishnupur incident

A tribal organisation has raised concerns over security lapses and the spread of unverified information following the killing of two minors in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, said the reported use of advanced weaponry in the Tronglaobi area, a buffer zone between Churachandpur and Bishnupur, pointed to a serious breach in security oversight. It described the incident as a “calculated attempt to reignite discord and hold the state to ransom”.

The committee stated that the episode could affect the relative calm seen in recent months, calling it a “deliberate effort… to undermine the hard-earned normalcy” in the region.

While expressing grief over the deaths, the CoTU also shifted focus to information management, urging media outlets to avoid speculation. It cautioned against publishing unverified claims and stressed that “fair and balanced journalism” was essential to prevent further tension.

The organisation further claimed that the nature of weapons used, including explosives, suggested the involvement of organised armed elements. It maintained that there was “no incentive” for members of the Kuki-Zo community to enter Meitei-dominated areas, reiterating that their priority remains within designated buffer zones.

The CTU also referred to reports of an earlier attack on security personnel in the same area, suggesting it may have been used as a “diversionary tactic” linked to broader developments.

Calling for a coordinated response, the committee urged authorities to identify those responsible and take preventive steps. It said ensuring accountability and restoring public confidence should remain a priority.