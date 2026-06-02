Manipur tribal body lifts shutdown, warns of fresh action over six abducted civilians

The Joint Tribes’ Council Manipur (JTCM) on June 2 announced the withdrawal of the total emergency shutdown enforced across the Zeliangrong region, bringing the protest measure to an end with immediate effect.

In a statement, the council said the shutdown was lifted from 5 pm and thanked residents for their participation during the agitation.

JTCM expressed gratitude to the people of the Zeliangrong community for what it described as their “unwavering solidarity, discipline, and full participation” during the shutdown. The organisation said the collective response had strengthened its demand for justice.

Despite calling off the shutdown, the council made it clear that its campaign is far from over. It urged the public to remain vigilant and said it would continue to closely monitor developments surrounding the alleged abduction of six Naga civilians.

The organisation warned that if the six men are not “returned safely and immediately”, it reserves the right to reimpose the shutdown or initiate further forms of protest.

Reiterating its demand, JTCM called for the “immediate and safe release” of the six civilians who it claims were abducted on May 13. The council alleged that the abduction involved villagers from Leilon Veiphei Kuki village acting “in collusion with Kuki narco militants’ group”.

“Let this be clear, our struggle does not end here,” the statement said, adding that “justice will be deemed complete only when our brothers are back home”.

The shutdown had been imposed across the Zeliangrong region as part of efforts to press for the safe return of the six civilians. With the protest now suspended, attention is likely to remain focused on the fate of the missing men and the response of authorities to the demands raised by the council.