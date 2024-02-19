The leading tribal association in Manipur, Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has revoked its order to close state government offices, allowing the state administration to resume their operations.

In a press release, the tribal body, "In the interest of the general public, the closure of state government offices will be lifted immediately. In light of their safety, the Churachandpur district's DC and SP were ordered to depart. Nevertheless, it has come to light that they have risked their lives to return to the district. They are now responsible for their own safety and security."

The ITLF has also claimed that the incident that occurred on the evening of February 15, 2024, happened without the knowledge of the tribal body and urged the people to refrain from engaging in such aggressive behaviour going forward.



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"Anyone who engages in such hostile behaviour in the future will be held responsible for their actions and will have to bear the repercussions on their own," mentions the release.

Offices of the Manipur government in Churachandpur and neighbouring Pherzawl districts recorded thin attendance on Monday, despite the state home department’s warning that “no work, no pay” rule would be applied if employees go on unauthorised leaves.

A Churachandpur-based organisation, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has urged the government staff in the district to refrain from attending work from Monday over the suspension of a policeman, who was allegedly seen with armed men in a video grab.

"Offices wore a deserted look. Hardly any government employees were seen. Offices of the public works department, agriculture, fishery and forest department in both Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts remained closed," a source said.

These two districts are inhabited mostly by Kuki community people.

“Several of the employees who went to the office returned after finding no other staff,” an official based in the Churachandpur district told PTI.