The Kuki Inpi Manipur has launched a scathing rebuttal against Manipur's Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, challenging his assertions peace, illegal immigration, the environment, poppy cultivation, "unnatural villages," and looted arms in the region. Labeling the Chief Minister's statements as misleading and dangerously false, the Kuki's apex body delved into the facts to set the record straight.

Contrary to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's claims of peace returning to Manipur, the Kuki Inpi Manipur stated the alleged grim reality of escalating violence on the ground.

Furthermore, the Kuki Inpi highlighted the alleged attacks on Kuki villages by state-supported forces, questioning the validity of claims of peace in Manipur.

Regarding the Chief Minister's assertions on illegal immigration, the Kuki Inpi Manipur refuted his narrative, stating that it is a gross misrepresentation aimed at demonizing specific communities without substantiated data. Clarifying the situation, the apex body stated the absence of illegal immigrants from Myanmar in Manipur, debunking claims of 'illegal settlements' as alleged by Biren Singh.

Addressing concerns over environmental issues and poppy cultivation, the Kuki Inpi Manipur accused Biren Singh of targeting the Kuki people with disingenuous claims. The apex body pointed out discrepancies in forest cover between hills and valleys, suggesting a lack of environmental focus in the valley region dominated by Meiteis.

Furthermore, allegations against the Kukis regarding environmental degradation were dismissed as unfounded and a deliberate attempt to divert attention from pressing issues.

On the matter of 'unnatural villages,' the Kuki Inpi criticized Biren Singh's cultural insensitivity towards Kuki traditions. The apex body defended the establishment of such villages, citing cultural and resource management purposes integral to Kuki customs.

Regarding the assertion of looted arms, the Kuki Inpi condemned Biren Singh's justification for arming Meitei youths under the guise of self-defense. Accusations of arming partisan forces and the involvement in significant arms looting incidents further cast doubt on Biren Singh's governance and commitment to peace.

In response, the Kuki Inpi vowed to contest these falsehoods through legal means, emphasizing the importance of preserving the truth and the dignity of the Kuki people amidst misleading narratives.