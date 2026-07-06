Manipur tribal body urges crackdown on NSCN-IM, ZUF after Thingkhongjang attack

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, has alleged that the operational reach of the NSCN-IM has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to peace and stability in the Northeast, urging the Centre and the Manipur government to take decisive measures to curb the activities of armed groups operating across the region.

In a statement issued following the recent attack on Thingkhongjang village, the tribal body claimed that the Tangkhul-led NSCN-IM's extensive operational capability across the northeastern states has become a major impediment to efforts aimed at restoring law and order. It further alleged that the group's influence has posed a significant challenge to both the Government of India and state authorities in maintaining security.

CoTU urged the central and state governments to take firm action against what it described as the unchecked activities of the NSCN-IM and the ZUF (Kamson), alleging that the two armed groups have contributed to instability in the region, particularly in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas of Manipur's hill districts.

According to the organisation, restoring lasting peace and public confidence in the conflict-affected areas would remain difficult unless the operational capabilities of the armed groups are effectively restrained. It called for immediate intervention by the authorities to prevent further escalation of violence and ensure the safety and protection of civilians.

The statement came in the aftermath of Sunday's attack on Thingkhongjang village, during which CoTU alleged that explosives were hurled at a church while worship was underway. The organisation claimed that the attack resulted in injuries to civilians and caused damage to church property.

According to CoTU, a minor girl and a woman sustained serious injuries in the incident and were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Imphal for treatment.

