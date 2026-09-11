Manipur tribal council calls shutdown on NH-37, Central projects over arrest of five Naga women

The Joint Tribes Council-Manipur (JTC-Manipur) has condemned the alleged arrest of five Naga women from Noney (Longmai) headquarters by a CRPF CoBRA team and announced a shutdown of movement along NH-37 and Central Government-sponsored projects in areas under its jurisdiction.

In a statement issued on September 11, the JTC-Manipur alleged that the five women — Rose Kamei, Stella Thaimei, Khamsinliu Phaomei, Kumtharla Kamei and Ellen Kamei — were arrested while peacefully exercising their democratic rights. The organisation described the arrests as “unwarranted” and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

The council also raised concerns over what it described as continued injustice against members of the Zeme, Liangmai, Rongmei and Inpui communities, referring to the killing and mutilation of six Naga men and alleging that authorities had failed to deliver justice in the matter. These allegations and the circumstances surrounding the arrests could not be independently verified.

As part of its response, the JTC-Manipur has declared a total shutdown of NH-37, prohibiting the movement of vehicles and goods along the highway until further notice.

The organisation has also called for the immediate halt of all Central Government-sponsored projects located within the territorial jurisdiction of the Zeme, Liangmai, Rongmei and Inpui areas.

The council warned that failure to release the five women immediately could lead to further action, while stating that it would continue what it described as a peaceful democratic struggle. It appealed to members of the four communities and Nagas in general to remain united and maintain calm, discipline and restraint during the shutdown.

The declaration is expected to have implications for movement along NH-37, a key highway connecting Imphal with Jiribam and Assam, particularly if the shutdown is enforced for an extended period.