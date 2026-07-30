Manipur tribal council lifts shutdown, keeps blockade in Naga areas

The Working Committee of the Joint Tribes Council Manipur (WC-JTCM) on July 30 announced the immediate withdrawal of the total emergency shutdown imposed a day earlier, but said the economic blockade across Naga-inhabited areas would continue until further notice.

The shutdown had been called on July 29 in protest against the killing of a Naga Village Guard member at Bitiang (Laphok) village in Manipur's Noney district.

In a public notification issued on July 30, the committee said the blockade enforced by the United Naga Council (UNC) would remain in effect across the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme areas.

The WC-JTCM alleged that both the Manipur government and the Centre had failed to deliver justice for six people killed in the incident. It claimed that despite repeated representations, no meaningful investigation had begun and those responsible had neither been identified nor brought to justice.

The committee warned that if authorities continue to remain inactive, it would intensify the ongoing economic blockade and could reimpose a total shutdown in the affected regions.

Reiterating its demands, the WC-JTCM called for an impartial investigation, prosecution of those responsible and adequate compensation for the families of the victims. It maintained that justice for the six people killed remained non-negotiable.