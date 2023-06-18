The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) miffed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the violence that has hit the state of Manipur has called upon for immediate action from the Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in response to a set of questions raised by the forum.

In addition to the demand for President’s Rule in state, the tribal forum has released a set of questions demanding an answer to the questions pertaining to Manipur CM’s relatives and their alleged hand behind illegal poppy cultivation, drug trade and the alleged use of sophisticated weapons by Arambai Tenggol members.

Also, the forum has demanded the disclosure of report made by the former additional Superintendent of Police Brinda Thongnaojam to the Chief Minister where she gave the names of politicians and drug lords engaged in the drug business in Manipur.

The forum has also raised allegations of illegal poppy cultivation in Thoubal district which is the hotspot for drug manufacturing facility.

Additionally, the group has also asked while the administration has not filed a single FIR against the Arambai Tenggol members and its head Kourounganba Khuman amid the 3000 FIRs filed since the outbreak of violence.

The forum has also demanded a confirmation from the government that whether 90 per cent of those killed are whether from the Kuki-Zo community.

On the alleged loot of armories of police stations, Indian Reserved Battalions and Manipur Rifle Camps, the forum has demanded an answer as to whether there were any action taken against those in charge of police stations for not resisting the looting.

Miffed over no action taken by the Indian Army that was already stationed before the violence broke out, the forum demanded has an answer into whether the Chief Minister issued any directive to stop the violence from worsening further.

Amid the hue and cry over the ethnic violence that has been raging in the state for the past one month, members of both the communities – Kuki and Meitei have been demanding for an immediate solution by the Central Government so as to end the ongoing strife that has claimed many lives.

Meanwhile, there have been sporadic reports of intermittent firing, mob building up and vandalizing government property as the security forces continue to carry out flag march.

Amidst the unfolding crisis, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a representative organization for the Manipur Hill tribes, has expressed condemnation over the suspension of their official handle on Twitter. The platform served as a crucial medium for tribal organizations to raise awareness about the rights of the Zo minority communities.

Data provided by the ITLF reveals the alarming extent of the conflict in Manipur, with a death toll of 94 lives, 173 villages devastated, and a staggering 41,425 individuals seeking refuge in numerous relief camps scattered across the hill areas of Manipur.

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