The Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi (MTFD) has filed a writ petition (Civil) No. 540 of 2023 before the Supreme Court of India, highlighting the alarming issue of alleged ethnic cleansing targeting the Kuki community. The petitioner has allegedly accused two armed communal organizations, namely the "Arambai Tenggol" and "Meitei Leepun," of orchestrating attacks and violence against the Kukis in Manipur.

The MTFD brought this matter to the attention of the court on May 8, 2023, expressing a lack of trust in the state and its police force to protect the tribal population.

The petition raises concerns about the credibility of the assurances given by the Union of India (UOI) and the Chief Minister of Manipur, alleging their joint involvement in a communal agenda targeting the Kukis.

The PIL highlights the urgent need for the arrest and prosecution of all those leaders involved in the violence to restore peace and justice in the state. The MTFD asserts that merely relying on empty assurances from the authorities will not be sufficient and emphasizes the importance of addressing the root causes of the violence.