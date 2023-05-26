Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, left tribal leaders from the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum waiting for over three hours and abruptly changed the meeting venue from 27 Sector AR to the DC office at the last minute. The tribal leaders, deeply disappointed and feeling disrespected, decided to leave without meeting the MoS.

The incident occurred when the tribal leaders had gathered to discuss pressing issues and concerns with Minister Nityanand Rai. However, the prolonged delay and the sudden change of venue left them feeling disregarded and their voices unheard.

This incident comes in the backdrop of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai's recent press meet on May 25, where he praised the beauty of Manipur and emphasized the government's dedication to its development. Rai acknowledged the challenges faced by Manipur in terms of growth, culture, and tradition and assured the public that Home Minister Amit Shah is taking these issues seriously.

During his visit to Manipur from May 29 to June 1, Home Minister Amit Shah aims to assess the situation and work towards restoring peace in the state. Rai highlighted the importance of peace for justice and development, urging all stakeholders to engage in peaceful dialogue. He reassured the people of Manipur that the central government, in collaboration with the state government, is committed to bringing about peace, justice, and tranquility to the region.