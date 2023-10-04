The Tribal Students Union in Manipur has expressed dissatisfaction over the 6th-semester exam results in the Psychology department.

The Union alleges discrepancies and has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

The education secretary, of All Tribal Students'Union Manipur (ATSUM) in a press release stated that in the five months of unabated ethnic fighting in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo tribal students have allegedly born the brunt of the crisis where they have been subjected to all sorts of discrimination even in a centre of learning, the Manipur University.

Further, the secretary claimed that a complaint has been received by the union from the ITLF that there is open discrimination towards the tribal students in the recently declared 6th Semester exam result in the Psychology department of Manipur University.



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"76 students of Kuki-Zo community from Rayburn College appeared in the examination but only 10 students were deemed to have passed the exam," the release mentions.

The student leader also claimed that a student was given a score of -2 (minus two) in Elective English and many students received a score of 0 (zero) in certain papers despite the subject having both theory and practical components.

However, in the revised result the number of students who passed the exam shot up from 10 to 41, claimed the leader.

Further, the ATSUM demanded necessary arrangements to be made for the Kuki-Zo tribal students by the concerned authority so that they could pursue their studies without discrimination and malice.