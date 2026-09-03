Manipur: Tribal Warriors rise from bottom to win Muvanlai Veteran League 2026

Tribal Warriors Kangpokpi completed a remarkable turnaround from the bottom of the table to lift the Muvanlai Veteran League 2026 title, defeating Red Devils 3-0 in the final.

The championship victory capped an extraordinary campaign for Tribal Warriors, who overcame a difficult start to emerge as the premier veteran football team in Kangpokpi district.

The final remained goalless in the first half before Thathang Doungel broke the deadlock in the 49th minute. He struck again 10 minutes later to complete his brace and put Tribal Warriors firmly in control.

Red Devils responded with sustained pressure as they searched for a way back into the contest. Tribal Warriors goalkeeper Kkay, however, produced two crucial saves to deny their opponents and preserve his side's two-goal advantage.

With Red Devils committing players forward in search of a goal, Tribal Warriors continued to threaten on the counter. Kaybie Chongloi then put the result beyond doubt by scoring in the second minute of stoppage time to seal a 3-0 victory.

The triumph marked one of the biggest comeback stories of the tournament, with Tribal Warriors transforming a campaign that began at the foot of the standings into a championship-winning run.

The Muvanlai Veteran League has emerged as a major sporting platform in Kangpokpi, bringing together veteran footballers and providing them with an opportunity to remain active and compete while contributing to the district's strong grassroots football culture.

The 2026 edition once again highlighted the competitiveness, camaraderie and enduring passion for football among veteran players.

For Tribal Warriors, the title was particularly significant. Their journey from the bottom of the table to the championship summit culminated in a commanding 3-0 final victory, with Doungel's brace, Kkay's crucial saves and Chongloi's late strike completing a memorable campaign.

The champions were presented with the Champion Trophy and a cash prize following the final.