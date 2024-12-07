The Tribal Youth Council Manipur (TYCM), General Headquarters, has expressed full support for the All College Tribal Students' Union, Imphal, in their demand for the immediate release of pending Scheduled Tribe (ST) scholarships.

The TYCM criticized the Government of Manipur for neglecting the tribal communities across various sectors, calling the delay in disbursing scholarships a blatant violation of the students' fundamental rights.

In a strongly worded statement, the TYCM highlighted the alarming condition of key tribal institutions, including the Tribal Affairs & Hills Department, Manipur State Commission for Scheduled Tribes (MSCST), and the Tribal Research Institute (TRI). These institutions are reportedly on the verge of collapse due to widespread staff retirements and inadequate manpower, rendering them ineffective in addressing the needs of the tribal population.

The TYCM-GHQ has called on all tribal Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to unite and amplify their voices to pressurize the government into fulfilling their demands. They emphasized that solidarity among tribal groups is essential for securing justice and equality for the tribal communities of Manipur.

The council urged the government to act promptly, addressing the grievances and releasing the pending scholarships without further delay.



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