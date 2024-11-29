The tripartite talks between the Centre, Manipur government and the United Naga Council (UNC), over the Naga body’s demand for rollback of the ‘arbitrary creation’ of seven new districts in the state, remained inconclusive on Friday.

A joint statement said that in the tripartite meeting, held at Senapati District Headquarters, discussions focused on the creation of seven new districts by the state government on December 8, 2016, and UNC's demand for rollback of the creation of these districts.



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“The representatives of the Manipur government expressed inability to present a concrete proposal in view of certain difficulties. However, the UNC expressed strong exceptions over the state government’s non-submission of the concrete proposal and insisted that it be submitted in the next round of talk", mentioned the release.

Further, the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and it was mutually agreed that further progress would be made by engaging in a sustained manner in order to resolve the issue politically in a time-bound manner keeping in view the previous commitments.

The next round of tripartite talks would be held in the last week of January at Senapati district headquarters.