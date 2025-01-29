A tripartite talk will be held between the Centre, the Manipur government and the United Naga Council (UNC) on January 30, in Senapati district. The meeting will be held in the presence of A. K. Mishra, Advisor of the Northeast section.

In a notice to the president of UNC, the Ministry of Home Affairs' North East Division informed that the talks will take place on January 30 at 11 am.

The notice further stated, "You are requested to make it convenient to attend the aforementioned meeting along with your team."

Earlier, the tripartite talks between the Centre, Manipur government and the United Naga Council (UNC) held on November 29 remained inconclusive.

A joint statement said that in the tripartite meeting, held at Senapati District Headquarters, discussions focused on the creation of seven new districts by the state government on December 8, 2016, and UNC's demand for rollback of the creation of these districts.