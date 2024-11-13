A truck loaded with onions was set on fire allegedly by miscreants on Jiribam-Imphal connecting national highway 37 on November 13.

Condemning the attack, the Rongmei Naga community has declared a total boycott of all supplies to the Kukis in Tamenglong and Noney Districts, effective immediately, until further notice.

The Rongmei Naga community reacting to the incident said in a press release, "The Rongmei people had consistently appealed the liribam Police to allow all vehicles-bath loaded and unloaded to freely allow all vehicle along NH-37 (24/7) between Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney Districts to which they complied and appreciated, even without security escorts, as the entire stretch of NH-37 falls under Rongmei territorial jurisdiction. We also acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the Government of Manipur that provides security convoys for vehicles carrying petroleum products and essential goods. The life is the spring of life to all living near and far of Noney. It is not simply an attack on the trucks, but an attack on the entire citizen of the Naga districts"

"The Rongmei Naga Students' Organization (RNSOM) strongly condemns the recent attack on two trucks opening hundred rounds of by automatic rifles-bearing vehicle numbers MN05C3992 and AS 11 3577-by armed Kukis millitants, who opened fire and set the vehicles ablaze around 5:30-6:00 AM this morning. These trucks were transporting essential commodities, including rice, onions, and potatoes, to Longmai, Noney, and Tamenglong Districts. This attack marks the second such incident targeting vehicles along NH-37, following the Kaimai incident, and represents a deliberate attempt to undermine the existence of Rongmei people within their own jurisdiction" added further in the press release.

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