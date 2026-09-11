Manipur truckers' union condemns attacks on drivers during highway blockade

The Sadar Hills Inland Transporters and Drivers Union (SHITDU) has condemned alleged attacks on truck drivers during the ongoing economic blockade on Manipur’s highways, saying violence against those transporting essential commodities poses a serious threat to their lives.

SHITDU president Samson Kipgen said drivers continue to operate on the state’s highways despite disruptions and security concerns to keep essential supplies moving.

“The pelting of large stones and bricks at drivers is a serious threat to their safety and a challenge to the Constitution of India and the authority of the Government,” Kipgen said in a statement.

The union said drivers should not be targeted while carrying out their duties and urged the government and law-enforcement agencies to take immediate action against those allegedly involved in the attacks.

It called for the identification and arrest of the perpetrators and for appropriate legal proceedings to be initiated against them.

SHITDU also expressed solidarity with drivers continuing to transport essential goods despite the prevailing situation, and said their safety must be treated as a priority.

The union warned that failure to act against those responsible could place drivers and other transport workers at greater risk and further disrupt the movement of essential commodities across Manipur.

The statement comes amid the economic blockade called by the United Naga Council (UNC) on highways in Manipur, which has affected the movement of goods and triggered allegations of attacks on vehicles.