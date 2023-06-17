The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) on June 17 condemned Twitter for blocking its media cell Twitter account in India.

The ITLF claimed that the account has been a crucial platform for raising awareness and advocating for the rights of marginalized Kuki-Zo tribal communities.

“Over the past year, and especially since May 3, 2023, the ITLF has been tirelessly working towards spearheading the challenges faced by the Kuki-Zo tribal communities in Manipur. Through dialogue and engagement with the central and state governments, including the esteemed Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the ITLF has been at the forefront of addressing the concerns of the Kuki-Zo tribes,” the ITLF said in an official statement.

The ITLF alleged that the recent blocking of the ITLF Media Cell Twitter account an attempt to stifle the already marginalized Kuki-Zo tribal voice.

''The act comes as an addition to the already crippling 40+ days of internet shutdown in the Manipur Hills districts (minimal restriction in the valley districts), severely limiting and hampering the ability of the Kuld-Zo tribals to report on-ground daily incidents,'' the tribal forum added.

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